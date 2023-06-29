National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.10.

Insider Activity

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $257.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

