National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,391 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

