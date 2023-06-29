National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 344.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

