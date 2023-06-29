National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 41,993.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535,412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 0.49. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

