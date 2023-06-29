National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.90 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $129,732.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,287,674.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $129,732.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,287,674.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,384 shares of company stock worth $9,980,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $222.81 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.86 and its 200 day moving average is $212.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

