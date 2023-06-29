National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 5,896.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,352 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,739,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $20,443,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 441,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 204,731 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 272,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $5.52 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

