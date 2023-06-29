National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 182.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,765 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,951,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,921,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,282,000 after purchasing an additional 276,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,055,000 after purchasing an additional 555,060 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $644,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,180.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and sold 1,863,122 shares worth $61,238,503. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

