National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.5 %

RE stock opened at $332.87 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.23.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.