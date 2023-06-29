National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,658 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,752,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after buying an additional 833,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after buying an additional 830,061 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after buying an additional 753,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,890. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

