National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,978 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $223.17 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.17.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.