National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 75,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 9.24%. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.