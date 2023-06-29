National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 205,946.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,865 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,664,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,666,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE MANU opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Manchester United Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.