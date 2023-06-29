National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,889 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $210.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $219.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

