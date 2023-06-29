National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,391 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Middleby by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $143.54. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

