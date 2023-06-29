National Bank of Canada FI Sells 7,866 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 242,517 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 89.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

