Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 76,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Apple by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 182,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 70,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $189.90. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.14 and a 200 day moving average of $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

