Nvest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,304 shares of company stock worth $27,088,656 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

