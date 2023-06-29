Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

