Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $33,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.