Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,082,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $25,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,690 shares of company stock worth $143,378. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.20.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

About OLO

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.