Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 649 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 44.5% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 10,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Amazon.com by 110.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 127,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 66,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 66,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

