Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Perenti Stock Up 1.6 %

Perenti stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Perenti has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Get Perenti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Perenti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining services. It also provides mining support services, such as equipment hire, equipment parts and sales, equipment supply, logistics services, and technology driven products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.