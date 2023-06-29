Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $3.82 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,304 shares of company stock worth $27,088,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

GOOGL stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

