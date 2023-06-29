Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $888,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.4% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity at Post

Post Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,239. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.