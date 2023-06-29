Private Trust Co. NA Has $28,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 177.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

