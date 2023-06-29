Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,730,000 after buying an additional 118,994 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 408,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,573,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

PRGS stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.79.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

PRGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

