Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 338.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,247 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $30,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $193.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.53 and a 12-month high of $195.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

