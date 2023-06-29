Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.