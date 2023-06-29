Raymond James & Associates Acquires 32,747 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $38,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,854,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,161 shares of company stock valued at $51,650,397. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

CDNS opened at $229.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

