Raymond James & Associates Buys 137,295 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $37,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $492,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $25.25.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

