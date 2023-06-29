Raymond James & Associates Buys 148,408 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $34,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.48 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

