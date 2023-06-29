Raymond James & Associates Buys 9,946 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $37,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VFH opened at $79.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

