Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $35,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.75. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

