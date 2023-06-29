Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

