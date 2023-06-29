Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 165.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 493,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $36,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 2,945.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,924,000 after buying an additional 2,342,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CubeSmart by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CubeSmart Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

CUBE opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

