Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,125 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $38,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

