Raymond James & Associates Has $34.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,059 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $34,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

LNG stock opened at $149.99 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.29 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

