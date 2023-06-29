Raymond James & Associates Has $36.68 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $36,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $527.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.57 and its 200 day moving average is $455.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

