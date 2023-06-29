Raymond James & Associates Has $37.20 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allegion were worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $76,640,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Allegion by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 462,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after buying an additional 258,301 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allegion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,038,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Allegion by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 334,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after buying an additional 217,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 207,249 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

