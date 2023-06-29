Raymond James & Associates Has $38.23 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,530 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $38,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.