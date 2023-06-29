Raymond James & Associates Invests $36.66 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 157,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,664,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $77,517,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $4,696,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $215.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $178.13 and a one year high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.