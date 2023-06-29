Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $36,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,645 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.32.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,416,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,668 shares of company stock valued at $52,095,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

