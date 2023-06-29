Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $38,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,907.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,366,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,316,000 after purchasing an additional 724,533 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 154,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 73.63%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

