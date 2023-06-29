Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 70,023 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DexCom were worth $37,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.41 and a 52-week high of $134.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,980 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.