Raymond James & Associates Purchases 36,655 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $33,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

