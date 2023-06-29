Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,401 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $34,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.3 %

RIO stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rio Tinto Group

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,360.50.

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.