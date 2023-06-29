Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865,248 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 245,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in eBay were worth $38,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

