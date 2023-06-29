Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,082 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $32,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,867,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,886,000 after purchasing an additional 225,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,289,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $179.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.48 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.85.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

