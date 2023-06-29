Raymond James & Associates Sells 44,824 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,036,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $36,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of KDP opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

