Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,724 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $38,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.5 %

PWR opened at $193.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average of $161.57. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.53 and a 12 month high of $195.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

